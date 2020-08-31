+ taxes & licensing
604-461-7623
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-7623
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study Recent Arrival! 2014 Toyota Sienna | AWD | 7 Passenger | Local | 1 Owner | Predawn Gray Mica AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD. Reviews: * Space, comfort, flexibility, cargo capacity and even handling were all rated highly by Sienna owners from this generation. The V6 engine is said to offer more than adequate power output, and the six-speed transmission shifts smoothly. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7