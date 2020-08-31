Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

143,024 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-pass V6 6A

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5783787
  • Stock #: FRX9946
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC6ES082581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study Recent Arrival! 2014 Toyota Sienna | AWD | 7 Passenger | Local | 1 Owner | Predawn Gray Mica AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD. Reviews: * Space, comfort, flexibility, cargo capacity and even handling were all rated highly by Sienna owners from this generation. The V6 engine is said to offer more than adequate power output, and the six-speed transmission shifts smoothly. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

