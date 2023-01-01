Menu
2015 Acura TLX

131,752 KM

Details Description

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

3.5L SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg

2015 Acura TLX

3.5L SH-AWD w/Tech Pkg

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

131,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9591040
  • Stock #: 10UTNA00535
  • VIN: 19UUB3F5XFA800535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA00535
  • Mileage 131,752 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

