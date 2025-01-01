$15,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$15,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA36688
- Mileage 105,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover Luxury and Versatility in this 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Only 105000 Kms Looking for a premium SUV that blends sporty performance with everyday practicality? This 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i is the perfect choice. With just 105000 kilometers on the odometer and in excellent condition inside and out, this X1 offers luxury driving at an unbeatable value. Enjoy the confidence of BMWs renowned xDrive all wheel drive system paired with a powerful yet efficient turbocharged engine. The compact size makes it perfect for city driving while still offering generous cargo space and a refined interior. This well maintained vehicle comes from OpenRoad Mazda a trusted name in the automotive industry. We ensure all our pre owned vehicles go through a thorough inspection so you can drive away with peace of mind. Key Features Low mileage only 105000 kms xDrive All Wheel Drive for all season confidence Turbocharged performance with great fuel economy Premium interior with quality finishes Clean history and in great overall condition Test drive this BMW X1 today at OpenRoad Mazda and experience luxury and performance for yourself. Great condition low mileage and priced to move this SUV will not last long. Contact us now to book your appointment.
