Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover Luxury and Versatility in this 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Only 105000 Kms Looking for a premium SUV that blends sporty performance with everyday practicality? This 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i is the perfect choice. With just 105000 kilometers on the odometer and in excellent condition inside and out, this X1 offers luxury driving at an unbeatable value. Enjoy the confidence of BMWs renowned xDrive all wheel drive system paired with a powerful yet efficient turbocharged engine. The compact size makes it perfect for city driving while still offering generous cargo space and a refined interior. This well maintained vehicle comes from OpenRoad Mazda a trusted name in the automotive industry. We ensure all our pre owned vehicles go through a thorough inspection so you can drive away with peace of mind. Key Features Low mileage only 105000 kms xDrive All Wheel Drive for all season confidence Turbocharged performance with great fuel economy Premium interior with quality finishes Clean history and in great overall condition Test drive this BMW X1 today at OpenRoad Mazda and experience luxury and performance for yourself. Great condition low mileage and priced to move this SUV will not last long. Contact us now to book your appointment.

2015 BMW X1

105,272 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
13067536

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 13067536
  2. 13067536
  3. 13067536
  4. 13067536
  5. 13067536
  6. 13067536
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,272KM
VIN WBAVL1C58FVY36688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA36688
  • Mileage 105,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover Luxury and Versatility in this 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Only 105000 Kms Looking for a premium SUV that blends sporty performance with everyday practicality? This 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i is the perfect choice. With just 105000 kilometers on the odometer and in excellent condition inside and out, this X1 offers luxury driving at an unbeatable value. Enjoy the confidence of BMWs renowned xDrive all wheel drive system paired with a powerful yet efficient turbocharged engine. The compact size makes it perfect for city driving while still offering generous cargo space and a refined interior. This well maintained vehicle comes from OpenRoad Mazda a trusted name in the automotive industry. We ensure all our pre owned vehicles go through a thorough inspection so you can drive away with peace of mind. Key Features Low mileage only 105000 kms xDrive All Wheel Drive for all season confidence Turbocharged performance with great fuel economy Premium interior with quality finishes Clean history and in great overall condition Test drive this BMW X1 today at OpenRoad Mazda and experience luxury and performance for yourself. Great condition low mileage and priced to move this SUV will not last long. Contact us now to book your appointment.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Jet Black
Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory
xLine
Black Leatherette

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Port Moody, BC
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i 105,272 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 5 SPD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 5 SPD at 121,506 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 23,925 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2015 BMW X1