$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
Hatchback Sport
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,155 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN: 2015 FIAT 500 Sport – Compact. Cool. Completely Fun. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Turn every drive into an adventure with the iconic FIAT 500 Sport — a perfect blend of Italian style, efficiency, and city-smart performance. Key Features: Sporty 1.4L MultiAir Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension 16" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cloth Sport Seats Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Low Kilometres & Well-Maintained Ready when you are — book a quick test drive today and feel the fun for yourself. Call or visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This one won’t last long.
