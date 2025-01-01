Menu
Account
Sign In
JUST IN: 2015 FIAT 500 Sport – Compact. Cool. Completely Fun. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Turn every drive into an adventure with the iconic FIAT 500 Sport — a perfect blend of Italian style, efficiency, and city-smart performance. Key Features: Sporty 1.4L MultiAir Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension 16" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cloth Sport Seats Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Low Kilometres & Well-Maintained Ready when you are — book a quick test drive today and feel the fun for yourself. Call or visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This one won’t last long.

2015 Fiat 500

121,155 KM

Details Description

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Fiat 500

Hatchback Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12781154

2015 Fiat 500

Hatchback Sport

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12781154
  2. 12781154
  3. 12781154
  4. 12781154
  5. 12781154
  6. 12781154
Contact Seller

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,155KM
VIN 3C3CFFBR3FT513253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,155 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN: 2015 FIAT 500 Sport – Compact. Cool. Completely Fun. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Turn every drive into an adventure with the iconic FIAT 500 Sport — a perfect blend of Italian style, efficiency, and city-smart performance. Key Features: Sporty 1.4L MultiAir Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension 16" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cloth Sport Seats Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Low Kilometres & Well-Maintained Ready when you are — book a quick test drive today and feel the fun for yourself. Call or visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This one won’t last long.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at 34,275 KM $32,979 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 17,151 KM $34,798 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD 2.4L Safety Package for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD 2.4L Safety Package 124,768 KM $18,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2015 Fiat 500