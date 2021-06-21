Menu
2015 Fiat 500

55,749 KM

Details Description Features

$13,475

+ tax & licensing
$13,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2015 Fiat 500

L l Lounge

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

55,749KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7444370
  Stock #: JKWUH7877
  VIN: ZFBCFACH7FZ035046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6225 kilometers below market average! 2015 Fiat 500L | Navigation | Back Up Camera | Panoramic Roof | Nero (Black) FWD 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic I4 ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

