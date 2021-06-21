2015 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6225 kilometers below market average! 2015 Fiat 500L | Navigation | Back Up Camera | Panoramic Roof | Nero (Black) FWD 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic I4 ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
