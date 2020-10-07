Menu
2015 Honda Accord

37,674 KM

Details Description

$21,475

+ tax & licensing
$21,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L V6 Navi at

2015 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L V6 Navi at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$21,475

+ taxes & licensing

37,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6085806
  • Stock #: DUH9126
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B84FA800706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick Recent Arrival! 2015 Honda Accord | Coupe | Navigation | Low KM | 1 Owner | White Orchid Pearl FWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seats. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

