+ taxes & licensing
604-461-7623
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-7623
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick Recent Arrival! 2015 Honda Accord | Coupe | Navigation | Low KM | 1 Owner | White Orchid Pearl FWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seats. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7