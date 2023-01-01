Menu
2015 Honda Civic

52,270 KM

Details Features

$15,300

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

SEDAN LX

SEDAN LX

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522464
  • Stock #: 18293Q
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40FH037078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18293Q
  • Mileage 52,270 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

