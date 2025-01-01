Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe - Low Kilometers, Great Condition - Available Now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody If you are looking for a reliable, sporty, and fuel-efficient vehicle, this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe is the perfect choice. With only 116,000 kilometers, this locally driven Civic has plenty of life left and is ready for your next adventure. This Civic EX Coupe offers a sleek two-door design and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. Features include a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. Powered by a 1.8L i-VTEC engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience that is ideal for both city driving and longer trips. This vehicle has been fully safety inspected and professionally detailed by our certified team at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Financing options are available, and we welcome trade-ins. Do not miss your chance to own a well-maintained, dependable Honda Civic Coupe at a great price. Contact us today to schedule your test drive. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody to experience this 2015 Civic EX in person.

2015 Honda Civic

116,123 KM

Details Description

$16,479

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12968240

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12968240
  2. 12968240
  3. 12968240
  4. 12968240
  5. 12968240
  6. 12968240
Contact Seller

$16,479

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,123KM
VIN 2HGFG3B51FH003947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/ Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA03947
  • Mileage 116,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe - Low Kilometers, Great Condition - Available Now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody If you are looking for a reliable, sporty, and fuel-efficient vehicle, this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe is the perfect choice. With only 116,000 kilometers, this locally driven Civic has plenty of life left and is ready for your next adventure. This Civic EX Coupe offers a sleek two-door design and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. Features include a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. Powered by a 1.8L i-VTEC engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience that is ideal for both city driving and longer trips. This vehicle has been fully safety inspected and professionally detailed by our certified team at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Financing options are available, and we welcome trade-ins. Do not miss your chance to own a well-maintained, dependable Honda Civic Coupe at a great price. Contact us today to schedule your test drive. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody to experience this 2015 Civic EX in person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT 116,123 KM $16,479 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 DC for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 DC 70,962 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS - 5MT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS - 5MT 55,663 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,479

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2015 Honda Civic