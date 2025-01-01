$16,479+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Coupe EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/ Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA03947
- Mileage 116,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe - Low Kilometers, Great Condition - Available Now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody If you are looking for a reliable, sporty, and fuel-efficient vehicle, this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe is the perfect choice. With only 116,000 kilometers, this locally driven Civic has plenty of life left and is ready for your next adventure. This Civic EX Coupe offers a sleek two-door design and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. Features include a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. Powered by a 1.8L i-VTEC engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience that is ideal for both city driving and longer trips. This vehicle has been fully safety inspected and professionally detailed by our certified team at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Financing options are available, and we welcome trade-ins. Do not miss your chance to own a well-maintained, dependable Honda Civic Coupe at a great price. Contact us today to schedule your test drive. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody to experience this 2015 Civic EX in person.
