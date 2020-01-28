2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
Recent Arrival! White 2015 Honda Civic 4D Sedan EX FWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC
Market Pricing, Cloth.
We stand behind our used Hondas! Our certified program gives Hondas 5 years old and newer a 7 year / 160,000km transferable powertrain warranty and includes full service records of the services performed to meet our CUV standards. You also receive preferred financing options & terms through Honda Financial Service! Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.
Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn’t the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic’s generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
