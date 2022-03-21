Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500 + taxes & licensing
56,079 KM Used

17274QVAN VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH008104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17274QVAN

Mileage 56,079 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

