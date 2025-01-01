Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

102,708 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

12676095

2015 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,708KM
VIN 2HKRM4H58FH129540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7622B
  • Mileage 102,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

