Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

49,838 KM

Details Features

$16,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

  1. 9635158
  2. 9635158
  3. 9635158
  4. 9635158
  5. 9635158
  6. 9635158
  7. 9635158
  8. 9635158
  9. 9635158
  10. 9635158
  11. 9635158
  12. 9635158
  13. 9635158
  14. 9635158
  15. 9635158
  16. 9635158
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,838KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635158
  • Stock #: 17578QVAN
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF3FH210534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17578QVAN
  • Mileage 49,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2021 Subaru WRX
23,137 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech
 123,614 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,500 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory