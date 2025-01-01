Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

131,872 KM

Details Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited

12444840

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,872KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG3FL774698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Removable Roof
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-XXXX

604-469-5034

2015 Jeep Wrangler