2015 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,872KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG3FL774698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,872 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Removable Roof
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
