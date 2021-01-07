2015 Lexus IS 350

+ taxes & licensing
604-461-7623
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-7623
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! 2015 Lexus IS | F Sport 3 | 306 HP V6 | No Accident Claims | Ultra White AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD, Rioja Red w/F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7