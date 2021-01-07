Menu
2015 Lexus IS 350

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Lexus IS 350

2015 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

2015 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$495

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6452871
  • Stock #: FUH0331
  • VIN: JTHCE1D20F5006150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FUH0331
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! 2015 Lexus IS | F Sport 3 | 306 HP V6 | No Accident Claims | Ultra White AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD, Rioja Red w/F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

