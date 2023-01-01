2015 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 7 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10339284

10339284 Stock #: 18177QEV

18177QEV VIN: 1N4AZ0CP0FC308463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18177QEV

Mileage 135,779 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.