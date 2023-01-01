$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA40684
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes. Some features and options may not apply to this specific vehicle. Please contact us to confirm.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111