Menu
Account
Sign In
NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes. Some features and options may not apply to this specific vehicle. Please contact us to confirm.

2015 Toyota Corolla

64,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 10739531
  2. 10739531
  3. 10739531
  4. 10739531
  5. 10739531
  6. 10739531
  7. 10739531
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE0FC340684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA40684
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes. Some features and options may not apply to this specific vehicle. Please contact us to confirm.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Nissan Kicks SR CVT 43,275 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at (2) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at (2) 18,701 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Pass 6A for sale in Port Moody, BC
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Pass 6A 158,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla