2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline plus 1.8T 6sp w/ Tip
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Doryc Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA00555
- Mileage 83,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline – Reliable and Efficient Sedan Available at OpenRoad Mazda Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and fuel efficiency with this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline. Known for its solid build quality and smooth handling, the Jetta is an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend drives. This Trendline model offers a practical and spacious interior with comfortable seating and straightforward controls, making every journey enjoyable. The fuel-efficient engine helps you save at the pump without compromising performance. Safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control provide peace of mind on every trip. The Jetta also comes with modern conveniences including air conditioning, power windows, and an audio system designed to keep you connected and entertained. At OpenRoad Mazda, we pride ourselves on offering thoroughly inspected, well-maintained vehicles with transparent pricing and excellent customer service. Our team is here to help you find the right vehicle and offer flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to see this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline in person and schedule your test drive. Contact us via AutoTrader or directly for more information. This vehicle is a great value for anyone seeking a reliable, economical, and comfortable sedan.
