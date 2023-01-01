Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

57,159 KM

Details Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT Auto

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT Auto

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

57,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10362141
  • Stock #: D0185A
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB9G7143504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0185A
  • Mileage 57,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

