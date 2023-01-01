2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 1 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10362141

10362141 Stock #: D0185A

D0185A VIN: 1G1PE5SB9G7143504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D0185A

Mileage 57,159 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Navigation from Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.