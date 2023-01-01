$16,000+ tax & licensing
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 1LT Auto
Location
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10362141
- Stock #: D0185A
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB9G7143504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3