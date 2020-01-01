Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T OpenRoad Certified * NO ACCIDENTS * Brakes = 90% * Tires = 100%

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T OpenRoad Certified * NO ACCIDENTS * Brakes = 90% * Tires = 100%

OpenRoad Toyota Port Moody

3166 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-3656

$15,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,845KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4506282
  • Stock #: P11371A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR365132
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic

***Text us @ 604-670-8353*** and request a Market Analysis or just RESERVE ON-LINE Now! At OpenRoad Toyota Port Moody we use LIVE MARKET PRICING to ensure that all of our Used Cars are competitively priced and quickly sold. Every used vehicle we sell is Certified giving you piece of mind! Come shop our extensive selection of Used vehicles in our 50 Used Vehicle INDOOR SHOWROOM – the Best Used Car Shopping Experience in Metro Vancouver! Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. **3-day money-back guarantee** **30-day exchange privilege**

OpenRoad Toyota Port Moody

OpenRoad Toyota Port Moody

3166 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

