Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,300 + taxes & licensing
119,564 KM Used

Listing ID: 10601991

A9505A VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH038757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,564 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.