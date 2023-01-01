Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

119,564 KM

Details Features

$19,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX Sedan CVT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10601991
  2. 10601991
  3. 10601991
  4. 10601991
  5. 10601991
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10601991
  • Stock #: A9505A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH038757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A9505A
  • Mileage 119,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2021 Toyota Tacoma A...
 37,990 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Leaf S P...
 49,370 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey SE
 164,578 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory