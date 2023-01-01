$23,300+ tax & licensing
$23,300
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,300
+ taxes & licensing
110,633KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522473
- Stock #: C1304A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H55GH102281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C1304A
- Mileage 110,633 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3