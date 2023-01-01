2016 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,300 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 6 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522473

10522473 Stock #: C1304A

C1304A VIN: 2HKRM4H55GH102281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C1304A

Mileage 110,633 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.