2016 Honda HR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,000 + taxes & licensing
9 0 , 9 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10204833

10204833 Stock #: 17900A

17900A VIN: 3CZRU6H39GM110155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

