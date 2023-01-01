$23,000+ tax & licensing
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V
LX 4WD CVT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
90,909KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10204833
- Stock #: 17900A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H39GM110155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17900A
- Mileage 90,909 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
CVT Transmission
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3