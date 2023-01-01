Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

90,909 KM

Details Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

LX 4WD CVT

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,909KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

