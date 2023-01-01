2016 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,300 + taxes & licensing
9 2 , 7 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048410

10048410 Stock #: C4585A

C4585A VIN: 5FNRL5H66GB504374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,730 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front Collision Warning

