$19,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Odyssey
LX
2016 Honda Odyssey
LX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
89,279KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL5H23GB503132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18466Q
- Mileage 89,279 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
rear air
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2022 Nissan Leaf SV 10,442 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS 46,131 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic SI Sedan SI 8,200 KM $35,300 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2016 Honda Odyssey