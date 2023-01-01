Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

89,279 KM

Details Features

$19,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Odyssey

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,279KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H23GB503132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18466Q
  • Mileage 89,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2022 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Nissan Leaf SV 10,442 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS 46,131 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic SI Sedan SI for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda Civic SI Sedan SI 8,200 KM $35,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey