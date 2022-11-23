2016 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17501Q VIN: 5FNYF6H82GB505161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,314 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation

