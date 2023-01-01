2016 Hyundai Genesis

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10362147

10362147 Stock #: 18203QVAN

18203QVAN VIN: KMHHU6KJ5GU134002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 18203QVAN

Mileage 34,379 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Automatic head lights A/T Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

