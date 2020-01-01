Menu
2016 Infiniti QX50

44,131 KM

Details Description Features

$25,475

+ tax & licensing
$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2016 Infiniti QX50

2016 Infiniti QX50

Wagon

2016 Infiniti QX50

Wagon

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

44,131KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6218088
  • Stock #: SDNX1224
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR6GM267575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Chestnut (Sold Order Only)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SDNX1224
  • Mileage 44,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 INFINITI QX50 | Technology | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Black Obsidian AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 SMPI DOHC CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Premium, Navigation & Technology Package

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

