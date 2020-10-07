Menu
2016 Lexus NX 200t

37,369 KM

$35,475

$35,475

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2016 Lexus NX 200t

2016 Lexus NX 200t

6A

2016 Lexus NX 200t

6A

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

37,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6169506
  • Stock #: WRX0665
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7G2075649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20803 kilometers below market average! 2016 Lexus NX | F Sport 3 | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Ultra White AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

