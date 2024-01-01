Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

138,261 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
138,261KM
VIN JM3KE4DY0G0624464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA24464
  • Mileage 138,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

2016 Mazda CX-5