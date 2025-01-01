$18,644+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at (2)
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at (2)
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$18,644
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,184KM
VIN JM3KE4CY2G0826112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA26112
- Mileage 122,184 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at 54,760 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) 122,184 KM $18,644 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P 6AT 5,454 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$18,644
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2016 Mazda CX-5