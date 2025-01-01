$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA25538
- Mileage 38,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a like new SUV without the new price tag This 2016 Mazda CX5 GT is the perfect match for drivers who want reliability performance and luxury in one sleek package With only 39000 kms on the odometer this one owner vehicle has been meticulously maintained and serviced exclusively at Mazda dealerships Its history speaks for itself well cared for and ready for the road ahead This top of the line GT trim comes fully loaded with premium features including leather seats a sunroof navigation system Bose premium audio blind spot monitoring and all wheel drive to keep you confident no matter the weather Finished in a stunning color combination and sitting on stylish alloy wheels this CX5 GT delivers both head turning looks and exceptional driving dynamics Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and take this rare low kilometre gem for a test drive You will not find another like it
