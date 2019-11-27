Menu
2016 Nissan Leaf

SL

2016 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,054KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4365153
  • Stock #: 4587QEV
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP9GC310895
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Glacier White 2016 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback SL FWD Single Reduction Gear 80kW AC Synchronous Electric MotorMarket Pricing, DC Fast Charge Package, 12/12 Bars off battery capacity.With the largest selection of EVs in Canada,and winner of the Top Electric dealer in Canada. Visit our FAQ page for buying electric cars. https://www.westwoodhonda.com/electric-cars/ We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model thats not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. 7 day Exchange Policy! $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners rave about Leaf?s cheap-to-run costs, the joy of never visiting a gas station, and the charm of planning out daily errands and tracking down new charging stations to maximize on the Leaf?s EV range. Though any number of gasoline-powered cars can be had for less money and with no range anxiety, Leaf is almost universally loved by its owners who drive about 75 km per day or less. It?s also easy to park, and very quiet. Performance, thanks to the on-demand electric torque, is a pleasant surprise according to many owners, too. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Canadian Green Car Zero Emissions Winner

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

