2016 Nissan Leaf

SV

2016 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

$19,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,174KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4365162
  • Stock #: 4543QEV
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0GC315161
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

With the largest selection of EVs in Canada, we specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model thats not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. 7 day Exchange Policy! $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control

