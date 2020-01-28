Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Leaf

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 4527156
  2. 4527156
  3. 4527156
  4. 4527156
  5. 4527156
  6. 4527156
  7. 4527156
  8. 4527156
  9. 4527156
  10. 4527156
  11. 4527156
  12. 4527156
  13. 4527156
  14. 4527156
  15. 4527156
Contact Seller

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,549KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527156
  • Stock #: 4577QEV
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP7GC315139
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! Gun Metallic 2016 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback SV FWD Single Reduction Gear 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor

Market Pricing, DC Fast Charge Package, 12/12 Bars off battery capacity.

With the largest selection of EVs in Canada,and winner of the Top Electric dealer in Canada. Visit our FAQ page for buying electric cars. https://www.westwoodhonda.com/electric-cars/ We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. 7 day Exchange Policy! $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.


Reviews:
* Most owners rave about Leaf’s cheap-to-run costs, the joy of never visiting a gas station, and the charm of planning out daily errands and tracking down new charging stations to maximize on the Leaf’s EV range. Though any number of gasoline-powered cars can be had for less money and with no range anxiety, Leaf is almost universally loved by its owners who drive about 75 km per day or less. It’s also easy to park, and very quiet. Performance, thanks to the on-demand electric torque, is a pleasant surprise according to many owners, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Awards:
* Canadian Green Car Zero Emissions Winner
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 62,338 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 27,392 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 70,069 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Send A Message