2016 Toyota Camry

97,976 KM

Details Description

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

2016 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

97,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7910889
  • Stock #: HFRH5118
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK2GU191026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # HFRH5118
  • Mileage 97,976 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE PHOTOS ON THE WAY! At OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

