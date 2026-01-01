$15,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
4-Door Sedan Ce 6m
2016 Toyota Corolla
4-Door Sedan Ce 6m
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 10UTNA81466
- Mileage 76,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Corolla CE Manual – Reliable, Efficient & Fun to Drive Discover dependable performance and outstanding value with this 2016 Toyota Corolla CE Manual. Known for its legendary reliability, fuel efficiency, and low cost of ownership, this Corolla is the perfect choice for commuters, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for a practical and affordable sedan with the added engagement of a manual transmission. Powered by an efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual transmission, this Corolla delivers excellent fuel economy while offering a more connected driving experience. The spacious interior provides comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and impressive practicality for everyday driving. Well-maintained and ready for its next owner, this 2016 Toyota Corolla CE offers exceptional value and dependable performance you can count on for years to come. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to book your test drive.
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604-461-9111