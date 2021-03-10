2016 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6723953

6723953 Stock #: SH01281A

SH01281A VIN: 5TDBKRFH3GS292335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 71,707 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.