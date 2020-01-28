Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

LTD HYBRID

2016 Toyota RAV4

LTD HYBRID

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,772KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527144
  • Stock #: 14772QVAN
  • VIN: JTMDJREVXGD026471
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! White 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4D Sport Utility Limited AWD CVT I4Market Pricing, I4.Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. $395 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Lane Departure Warning

