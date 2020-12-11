+ taxes & licensing
604-461-7623
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-7623
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14117 kilometers below market average! 2016 Toyota RAV4 | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Magnetic Gray Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7