2016 Toyota RAV4

60,051 KM

Details Description

$28,475

+ tax & licensing
$28,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$28,475

+ taxes & licensing

60,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333119
  • Stock #: WDUH2779J
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV1GW444020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WDUH2779J
  • Mileage 60,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14117 kilometers below market average! 2016 Toyota RAV4 | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Magnetic Gray Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI AWD, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

