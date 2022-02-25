Menu
2017 Acura RDX

158,862 KM

Details Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

ELITE

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8298582
  • Stock #: 16907QVAN
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H76HL801009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16907QVAN
  • Mileage 158,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

