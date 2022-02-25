2017 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 8 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 8298582

8298582 Stock #: 16907QVAN

16907QVAN VIN: 5J8TB4H76HL801009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16907QVAN

Mileage 158,862 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation

