2017 BMW 530

66,383 KM

Details

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2017 BMW 530

2017 BMW 530

xDrive Sedan

2017 BMW 530

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  6819212
  2. 6819212
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,383KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6819212
  Stock #: JB1248
  VIN: WBAJA7C37HG903892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JB1248
  • Mileage 66,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 BMW 5 Series | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Dark Graphite Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Premium Package Enhanced
Smartphone Connectivity Package

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

