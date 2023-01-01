Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Nightfall Gray Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon Premier Premier Battery warranty until Aug 2031 instant 1800 PST rebate FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, Battery warranty until 2030 or 160,000, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Driver Confidence II Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Infotainment Package, IntelliBeam Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, Wireless Charging For Devices.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EVs over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model thats not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Car and Driver Canada 10 Best Cars * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Motor Trend Canada Car of the Year * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

37,648 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10780662
  2. 10780662
  3. 10780662
  4. 10780662
  5. 10780662
  6. 10780662
  7. 10780662
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,648KM
Used
VIN 1G1FX6S03H4179749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18098QEV
  • Mileage 37,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Nightfall Gray Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon Premier Premier Battery warranty until Aug 2031 instant 1800 PST rebate FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, Battery warranty until 2030 or 160,000, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Driver Confidence II Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Infotainment Package, IntelliBeam Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, Wireless Charging For Devices.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Car and Driver Canada 10 Best Cars * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Motor Trend Canada Car of the Year * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Prmr for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Prmr 26,704 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 20,275 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 31,378 KM $41,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Bolt