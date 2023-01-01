$27,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Prmr
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18098QEV
- Mileage 37,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Nightfall Gray Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon Premier Premier Battery warranty until Aug 2031 instant 1800 PST rebate FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, Battery warranty until 2030 or 160,000, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Driver Confidence II Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Infotainment Package, IntelliBeam Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, Wireless Charging For Devices.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Car and Driver Canada 10 Best Cars * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Motor Trend Canada Car of the Year * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Vehicle Features
