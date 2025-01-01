$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport 6M
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B2431A
- Mileage 91,320 KM
Vehicle Description
No Surprises. At Westwood Honda what you see is what you pay No Dealer Fees, No Documentation Fees, No Hidden Charges Ever, Just high-quality, fully inspected vehicles at honest, upfront prices.One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Black Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
604-469-5034