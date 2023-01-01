Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 8 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522467

10522467 Stock #: C1462B

C1462B VIN: KMHD84LF0HU425042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C1462B

Mileage 104,835 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

