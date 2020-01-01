Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus IS 300

50,190 KM

Details Description Features

$28,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus IS 300

2017 Lexus IS 300

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus IS 300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6307539
  2. 6307539
  3. 6307539
  4. 6307539
  5. 6307539
  6. 6307539
  7. 6307539
  8. 6307539
  9. 6307539
  10. 6307539
  11. 6307539
  12. 6307539
  13. 6307539
  14. 6307539
  15. 6307539
  16. 6307539
  17. 6307539
Contact Seller

$28,475

+ taxes & licensing

50,190KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6307539
  • Stock #: BD1229
  • VIN: JTHCM1D2XH5017355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BD1229
  • Mileage 50,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus IS | Premium Package | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Eminent White Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V AWD, Black w/NuLuxe Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2017 Lexus IS 300
 50,190 KM
$28,475 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus IS 350
 7,299 KM
$50,475 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t 6A
 140,100 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory