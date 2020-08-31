Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

69,618 KM

Details Description Features

$40,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 5736900
  2. 5736900
  3. 5736900
  4. 5736900
  5. 5736900
  6. 5736900
  7. 5736900
  8. 5736900
  9. 5736900
  10. 5736900
  11. 5736900
  12. 5736900
  13. 5736900
  14. 5736900
  15. 5736900
  16. 5736900
  17. 5736900
Contact Seller

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

69,618KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5736900
  • Stock #: B1201
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC086718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B1201
  • Mileage 69,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | Local | 1 Owner | Atomic Silver AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 175-point inspection * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available Reviews: * Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2017 Lexus RX 350 8A
 69,618 KM
$40,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 106,307 KM
$25,475 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300
 70,050 KM
$31,475 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory