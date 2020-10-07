2017 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | Low Km | V6 | AWD | Eminent White Pearl AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 175-point inspection * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services Reviews: * Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
