Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

38,635 KM

Details Description Features

$42,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 5889933
  2. 5889933
  3. 5889933
  4. 5889933
  5. 5889933
  6. 5889933
  7. 5889933
  8. 5889933
  9. 5889933
  10. 5889933
  11. 5889933
  12. 5889933
  13. 5889933
  14. 5889933
  15. 5889933
  16. 5889933
  17. 5889933
  18. 5889933
Contact Seller

$42,490

+ taxes & licensing

38,635KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5889933
  • Stock #: B1210
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA7HC089671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B1210
  • Mileage 38,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | Low Km | V6 | AWD | Eminent White Pearl AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 175-point inspection * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services Reviews: * Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 29,295 KM
$34,475 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 86 6M
 48,010 KM
$22,383 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 8A
 9,607 KM
$56,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory