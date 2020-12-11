Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

40,808 KM

Details

$42,783

+ tax & licensing
$42,783

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$42,783

+ taxes & licensing

40,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333113
  • Stock #: SRX1102
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC103627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SRX1102
  • Mileage 40,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2238 kilometers below market average! 2017 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Atomic Silver AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 175-point inspection * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

