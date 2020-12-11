Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

20,525 KM

Details Description Features

$43,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6333116
  2. 6333116
  3. 6333116
  4. 6333116
  5. 6333116
  6. 6333116
  7. 6333116
  8. 6333116
  9. 6333116
  10. 6333116
  11. 6333116
  12. 6333116
  13. 6333116
  14. 6333116
  15. 6333116
  16. 6333116
  17. 6333116
Contact Seller

$43,475

+ taxes & licensing

20,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6333116
  • Stock #: BF1232
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC104504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Cashmere Met
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BF1232
  • Mileage 20,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22521 kilometers below market average! 2017 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Satin Cashmere Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Parchment w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 175-point inspection * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2017 Lexus IS 300
 50,190 KM
$28,475 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 14,450 KM
$52,475 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 8A
 46,091 KM
$43,475 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory