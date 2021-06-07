2017 Lexus RX 350

$41,990 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 5 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7225319

7225319 Stock #: JRL0116

JRL0116 VIN: 2T2BZMCA2HC134676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Noble Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # JRL0116

Mileage 57,582 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.